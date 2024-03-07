Scientism is propaganda. I'll help you with real solutions and education!

We have a lot of solutions, mostly education.
Every talk at Clay Clark events goes on https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations, so you can learn all the details of everything I said & see the data.
We have Cardio Miracle, which is this foundation for all things COVID. It's your living water, and it's right there drjsolution.com or shop.therealdrjudy.com at the top of the daily advance recovery mRNA spike detox protocol https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/advanced-recovery-mrna-spike-detox.html & you can just start with Cardio Miracle: https://tinyurl.com/CardioMiracleDrJSolution
So go to DrJsolution.com, & we'll help you find the best single product for you. It's not about money. We appreciate how you feel.
We're teaching classes, we're teaching kids, we’ve got the fabulous Shannon Kroner’s book, “I’m Unvaccinated and That's Okay” https://tinyurl.com/ImUnvaccinatedBook It just teaches parents there are true ways to immunize.
We don't have to exterminate and sterilize.
We can truly immunize and we need to now because their bioweapons aren't going away. We know how to do it. We've known how to do it for 40 years.
Full episode on the Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v4hod5o-dr.-judy-mikovits-scientism-what-is-scientism.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.