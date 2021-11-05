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Homilia 4ª feira 17ª semana Tempo Comum – Ano Ímpar (28.07.2021)
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10 views • November 05, 2021
“Os filhos de Israel, vendo o rosto de Moisés resplandecente, tiveram medo de se aproximar” (Ex 34,29-35).
“Santo é o Senhor nosso Deus” (Sl 98, 5. 6. 7. 9).
“Cheio de alegria, ele vai, vende todos os seus bens e compra aquele campo” (Mt 13,44-46).
“Santo é o Senhor nosso Deus” (Sl 98, 5. 6. 7. 9).
“Cheio de alegria, ele vai, vende todos os seus bens e compra aquele campo” (Mt 13,44-46).
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