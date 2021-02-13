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Sir John Bell on Sterilizing a Population
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251 views • February 13, 2021
THIS TWEET WAS THE REASON WHY TWITTER BANNED ME...
Jon Snow interviewing Sir john Bell, a member of Sage..Bell blurts out that vaccine will sterilise about 70% of the population, when Snow realizes what Bell has said, he is cut off.1:45 mins in he slips it in there
@sapiofoxxy
Jon Snow interviewing Sir john Bell, a member of Sage..Bell blurts out that vaccine will sterilise about 70% of the population, when Snow realizes what Bell has said, he is cut off.1:45 mins in he slips it in there
@sapiofoxxy
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