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Joe diGenova Court Must Throw Out Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Votes in Michigan - Pennsylvania
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39 views • November 24, 2020
Personal note: Voter fraud in this country is as bad as it's been in communist countries, maybe even worse. Question is, for how long? Who are those in D.C. who are not there legally due to voter fraud? How many are in on this?
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