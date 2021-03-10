TEXAS TESLA TOWER - In Depth Look at the Technology & its Creators.

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Viziv Technologies’ goals can best be summed up in their mission statement: “Our mission is to bring surface wave technologies to market in a safe, environmentally conscious and reliable manner, improving living conditions across the globe.” There are populations in the world that don’t have access to electricity; if these experiments are successful, this could mean an environmentally conscious way to provide electricity or means of communication. It’s an exciting time for Texas. Viziv is bringing the technology of the future to our backyard and has assured nearby citizens that their experiments will not have harmful effects on them.