THE POWER OF A THANKFUL HEART ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JUNE 25 2026

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The Early Church Loved Mary Magdalene As She Was a Dedicated Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ With a Pure Motive, and Also Had Seven Devils Cast Out of Her. Two Places Significant to Early Christianity Are Antioch of Syria [Foundation of Early Biblical Preaching] and Alexandria of Egypt [Birthplace of Gnosticism].