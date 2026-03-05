BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Death to America – The Bombs and the Pallets of Cash That Led Us Here
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
John Michael Chambers addresses the tension every patriot feels when watching military action unfold—the discomfort, the questions, the instinct to judge too quickly.


They said "Death to America." They said "Death to Trump." It went ignored. And then, while a hijacked administration dropped pallets of cash to empower rogue nations, the real president—the one they tried to erase—dropped bombs.


BHO dropped pallets. DJT drops bombs. One funded the enemy. The other neutralizes it.


But for those in the movement who ask: how does war fit into everything we want for humanity? The answer is uncomfortable but necessary. We have been at war for a long time. We are seeing events come to light without full context. We do not yet know the full story. And war always brings out the worst in people—we know that only too well.


This is not about trusting the plan blindly. It is about observing. Keeping eyes open. Letting things develop before judging whether they were necessary, right, and inevitable.


Because without world peace, we cannot enter the new world. And peace, sometimes, requires strength first.


DJT drops bombs. BHO dropped pallets of cash. America and the world will be safer. The golden age will be ushered in. Nothing can stop what's coming.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


