2/9/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 82: Our fellow fighters came to the US because they believe that America is a great country, but it turned out that they were not even allowed to fly the American flag during the peaceful protests. In the face of all the obstacles from the police, our fellow fighters draped the American flag over them to express their love for this country.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/9/2023 对邪恶说不第82天：战友们来到美国是因为相信美国是个伟大的国家，结果在和平抗议活动中甚至不被允许竖立美国国旗。面对美国警察的百般阻挠，战友们把美国国旗披在身上，以表达对这片土地的爱

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建





