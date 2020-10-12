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Biblical Solutions For Life. Session 1 - "If it's not from God, it's not good."
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If it's not from God, it's not good.
We are supposed to be just like Jesus.
He believed what The Father said.
Your spirit obeys.
Training by Pastor Lonzine Lee
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#LoveAstounding
We are supposed to be just like Jesus.
He believed what The Father said.
Your spirit obeys.
Training by Pastor Lonzine Lee
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#LoveAstounding
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