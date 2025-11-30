THANKSGIVING SNOWFALL!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanksgiving Week brought some changes in our neck of the Woods. It got colder after a rainy Fall. Then it Snowed. It was the first significant Snowfall of the Season and made everything look very pretty and clean!
Here you can see how the Morning dawned and watch the Clouds and Fog do their Dance!"
Happy Thanksgiving Week to my friends, readers and viewers!