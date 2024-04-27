Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's not just COVID. In suitcases and postal packages, Uncle Slaughter keeps attacking China with bioweapons. This has been going on for a long time.
channel image
China Rising Radio Sinoland
170 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

Read the transcript, access all the resources and see the visuals by clicking on the hyperlink below,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/its-not-just-covid-in-suitcases-and-postal-packages-uncle-slaughter-keeps-attacking-china-with-bioweapons-this-has-been-going-on-for-a-long-time/

Where to find me…

 

My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

 

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com

 

Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

 

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

 

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

 

STFF Substack:

https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/

Keywords
chinabioweaponsavian flusarscovidgerm warfareswine feverfruit flies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket