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Globalist Dictator Puppet Justin Trudeau Moves Closer to Gun Confiscation as He Announces Canadian Ban on Gun Ownership
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100 views • June 01, 2022
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that his government will introduce new legislation to implement a ‘national freeze’ on handgun ownership and prevent people from buying and selling handguns anywhere in the country.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/justin-trudeau-announces-a-national-freeze-on-handgun-ownership-to-stop-people-buying-and-selling-handguns-anywhere-in-canada/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-constitution-the-second-amendment-was-never-absolute-biden-shares-memorial-day-message/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fox-news-pundits-demand-gun-confiscation-call-republicans-party-of-egregious-mass-shootings-and-uncontrolled-guns/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dont-trade-real-liberty-for-phony-security/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/justin-trudeau-announces-a-national-freeze-on-handgun-ownership-to-stop-people-buying-and-selling-handguns-anywhere-in-canada/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-constitution-the-second-amendment-was-never-absolute-biden-shares-memorial-day-message/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fox-news-pundits-demand-gun-confiscation-call-republicans-party-of-egregious-mass-shootings-and-uncontrolled-guns/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dont-trade-real-liberty-for-phony-security/
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today & Support The Infowar!
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