Why people hate me

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24 views • July 25, 2020
Charisma on Command, April 20, 2020
"5 Common habits that make people instantly distrust you"
I was browsing YouTube today, and I noticed something interesting. As I scroll through the feed I noticed that there were several videos with Bill Gates in them that had a lot of views, and a terrible like to dislike ratio. And as I click on them I see that the comments are either turned off or absolutely awful.
What is it that Bill is doing that makes him so hard to trust (from a charisma perspective)? In this video we'll look at why that is, and what you can do to avoid falling in the same trap.
⏰TIMESTAMPS⏰
2:12 - #1: He smiles at inappropriate times.
3:20 - #2: Bill appears hesitant in his speech.
3:37 - #3: Bill swallows a lot.
6:50 - #4: Bill is missing the positive / effusive emotions.
8:07 - #5: Bill lacks dynamics.
https://www.youtube.com/user/charismaoncommand/
"5 Common habits that make people instantly distrust you"
I was browsing YouTube today, and I noticed something interesting. As I scroll through the feed I noticed that there were several videos with Bill Gates in them that had a lot of views, and a terrible like to dislike ratio. And as I click on them I see that the comments are either turned off or absolutely awful.
What is it that Bill is doing that makes him so hard to trust (from a charisma perspective)? In this video we'll look at why that is, and what you can do to avoid falling in the same trap.
⏰TIMESTAMPS⏰
2:12 - #1: He smiles at inappropriate times.
3:20 - #2: Bill appears hesitant in his speech.
3:37 - #3: Bill swallows a lot.
6:50 - #4: Bill is missing the positive / effusive emotions.
8:07 - #5: Bill lacks dynamics.
https://www.youtube.com/user/charismaoncommand/
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