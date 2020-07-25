Why people hate me

Charisma on Command, April 20, 2020"5 Common habits that make people instantly distrust you"I was browsing YouTube today, and I noticed something interesting. As I scroll through the feed I noticed that there were several videos with Bill Gates in them that had a lot of views, and a terrible like to dislike ratio. And as I click on them I see that the comments are either turned off or absolutely awful.What is it that Bill is doing that makes him so hard to trust (from a charisma perspective)? In this video we'll look at why that is, and what you can do to avoid falling in the same trap.⏰TIMESTAMPS⏰2:12 - #1: He smiles at inappropriate times.3:20 - #2: Bill appears hesitant in his speech.3:37 - #3: Bill swallows a lot.6:50 - #4: Bill is missing the positive / effusive emotions.8:07 - #5: Bill lacks dynamics.