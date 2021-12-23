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After 2-Years CNN 'Doctor' Finally Admits Cloth Masks Are Worthless... [22.12.2021]
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30 views • December 23, 2021
December 21st 2021
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-medical-analyst-admits-cloth-masks-little-more-than-facial-decorations/
117,585 views Dec 22, 2021
Salty Cracker
708K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GAPI3V9xbaU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-medical-analyst-admits-cloth-masks-little-more-than-facial-decorations/
117,585 views Dec 22, 2021
Salty Cracker
708K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GAPI3V9xbaU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
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