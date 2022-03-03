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New Zealand. Another pointless peaceful protest. Don't just people get it. Governments don't care. They ignore peace peddlers taking video on their phones.
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40 views • March 03, 2022
New Zealand. Another pointless peaceful protest. Don't just people get it. Governments don't care. They ignore peace peddlers taking video on their phones. Useless.
Force is what counts. It wins the day as the New Zealand police proved yet again.
Force is what counts. It wins the day as the New Zealand police proved yet again.
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