【Ukraine Rescue】Italian Pianist Davide Martello Once Again Performs in Front of the Tent at the New Federal State of China Medyka Rescue Center

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【Ukraine Rescue】 03/16/2022 Italian pianist Davide Martello once again performs in front of the tent at the New Federal State of China Medyka Rescue Center. The melodious music soothes people’s hearts and heals the wounds caused by the war