India’s Digital ID Disaster Is A Warning Ro The World.

India’s digital ID disaster is a warning to the world.
Over a billion people were forced into a biometric system linking food, pensions, and healthcare to a single digital ID. The result? A humanitarian crisis.
Criminals hacked and cloned identities, leaving families starving, elderly without pensions, and the sick turned away from hospitals.
In one state alone, two dozen people starved to death after being denied rations due to system failures. Millions of fake accounts siphoned funds meant for the poor, creating a black market for stolen identities.
Sold as “secure,” it became a tool for control and exploitation. When survival depends on a single ID, a glitch—or a hacker—can erase your access to life itself.
This isn’t progress. It’s a blueprint for dystopia.