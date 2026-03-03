What is Really Behind the War in Iran? It Begins with a "T" But It Ain't Terrorism. - Pepe Escobar Documentary - Golden Corridor

Geopolitical Journalist, Pepe Escobar, takes us behind the curtain of deception and propaganda about Iran uncovering an unstated reason why Iran is such a critical nation in the changing face of global power.



Beginning and ending in Iran, Pepe shows the maps, conducts interviews with important Iranian officials, visits the places and provides a peek behind the Iranian curtain you will never get from the Western media.



Pepe also shows why Iran is of vital importance to both Russia and China, as well as India and Pakistan which is why this war against Iran will not be won by the West and/or could potentially lead to a global conflict. Watch this documentary and you will get important insight that the Western propagandized media will never provide on this war against Iran. The other "t" word is the key, not terrorism.



