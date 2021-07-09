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The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 28: WAR FIGHTERS WANTED
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141 views • July 09, 2021
Fly to Guantanamo and see the off the charts activity as prisoners come in for their military tribunals...It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to accept multiple narratives and examine each. Please join us for a new adventure as your host continues his rescue mission to save all humanity. Featuring Dr. McCullough, who may be the foremost authority in the world on the topic of covid vaccines. Is the Kingdom of God here yet? And how soon? Come along won't you? Please like, share and subscribe...
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