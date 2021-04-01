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The End of The World - More relevant by the hour
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31 views • April 01, 2021
Are things getting serious ?
While there is time, having the right foundation - The Rock - is paramount.
The Lord's prophecy concerning the end of the world; two common errors in 'end time' teaching;
the result of man's sin; and God's judgement on man; standing between man and God; the coming judgement.
The only hope; and the nature of that hope.
Below is a short but concise pdf download to help further - it is not to promote
a product, "denomination" or some 'Personality'
TheKey 4u
https://archive.org/details/thekey-4u_202011
While there is time, having the right foundation - The Rock - is paramount.
The Lord's prophecy concerning the end of the world; two common errors in 'end time' teaching;
the result of man's sin; and God's judgement on man; standing between man and God; the coming judgement.
The only hope; and the nature of that hope.
Below is a short but concise pdf download to help further - it is not to promote
a product, "denomination" or some 'Personality'
TheKey 4u
https://archive.org/details/thekey-4u_202011
Keywords
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