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Biden Caught On Green Screen?
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701 views • March 17, 2021
Biden Caught On Green Screen?
Is this proof that president Biden isn't attending his own press events? Watch and see for yourself
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60521fa9c9e6cc4a10a336dd
Is this proof that president Biden isn't attending his own press events? Watch and see for yourself
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60521fa9c9e6cc4a10a336dd
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