Attorney Fuellmich on Nuremberg 2.0_ Justice will Not Come by the Courts but by the People Rising Up

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich practices law in Germany and in California, and he has been exposing the crimes against humanity by the Globalists who have inflicted the false COVID-19 narrative on the public and mandated their dangerous bioweapons called "vaccines" through his Corona Investigative Committee for the past two years.



We have published some of this work here on Health Impact News.



It has been called "Nuremberg 2.0" by many, as expectations have been that there would be some kind of trial in an international court of law where these criminals would be prosecuted.



Dr. Fuellmich recently revealed much of what his Corona Investigative Committee has uncovered in a meeting in Poland, and he made clear the same thing I have been saying for many months now, that the judicial system is owned and controlled by the Globalists, and justice will not be found in today's courts, whether it is Germany or the U.S., or any other country.



He stated:



"The only way to end this is by the people rising up and telling the authorities that this is the end of the line.



It is not the courts of law. The courts of law, maybe we can use them to clean things up. But I am afraid that they are not even good for that. Because they are so infiltrated by the other side that we're going to have to setup a whole new judicial system."



That doesn't mean that they are not going to proceed with a trial that will be similar to the original Nuremberg trials. He states that there will be a real judge, real lawyers, and real witnesses, but the jury will be "the people" who will watch it via live stream. And he expects this to happen soon, before the end of the year.



I was very pleased to watch his presentation, and how he fielded questions, in this presentation in Poland. I had been concerned for some time now that his work was giving people a false sense of hope that there was some kind of International Court out there somewhere that would try this case and arrest all the criminals responsible.



But he made it very clear that justice would NOT happen through the current court system, especially in Germany. His years of experience in litigating in these corrupt courts has also taught him that the politicians are merely puppets, and that the real criminals are a small group of very wealthy people who are actually calling the shots, and these are the people that need to be tried.



But this is very important work that he and his team have been doing, nevertheless, because they are exposing the entire COVID conspiracy, and as he stated, "There are no more conspiracy theories left. They have all become true and are no longer theories."