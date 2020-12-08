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Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill: Is the Latest Victim of Justin Trudeau and the New World Order's 'Great Reset'
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138 views • December 08, 2020
This video was banned by YouTube as soon as I posted it and I received a two week suspension on my last remaining YouTube Channel for posting 'medical misinformation'. Good bye YouTube.
As I predicted as soon as this flu was introduced to us earlier this year we are seeing the fastest implementation of a vaccine in the history of man (only because they already had the vaccine ready to go for the roll out at the end of this year). Two day's ago we saw Angela Marsden the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill in Sherman Oaks have a meltdown on camera because she was told to close her restaurant and outdoor patio and overnight she saw a film company set-up an outside eating area for their crew right across from her patio. She flipped of course and vented on the Los Angeles Mayor Garcitti and Governor Newsom. The small business owner is doomed. When the World Economic Forum and my idiot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently said that the Coronavirus has given us a reason to install a 'Great Reset' what they are talking about with the 'Reset' is basically bankrupting the small business owner and forcing a select portion of the public to rely on government assistance. Here in Toronto, we have already had hundreds of businesses go under during this second round of the Plandemic. I worked in retail for my second career for fifteen years and it is really sad to watch all these malls, stores, bars and restaurants going bankrupt for a fake flu that was only designed so that the Devil can jab us with the Mark of the Beast and forever own us. Not on my watch.
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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As I predicted as soon as this flu was introduced to us earlier this year we are seeing the fastest implementation of a vaccine in the history of man (only because they already had the vaccine ready to go for the roll out at the end of this year). Two day's ago we saw Angela Marsden the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill in Sherman Oaks have a meltdown on camera because she was told to close her restaurant and outdoor patio and overnight she saw a film company set-up an outside eating area for their crew right across from her patio. She flipped of course and vented on the Los Angeles Mayor Garcitti and Governor Newsom. The small business owner is doomed. When the World Economic Forum and my idiot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently said that the Coronavirus has given us a reason to install a 'Great Reset' what they are talking about with the 'Reset' is basically bankrupting the small business owner and forcing a select portion of the public to rely on government assistance. Here in Toronto, we have already had hundreds of businesses go under during this second round of the Plandemic. I worked in retail for my second career for fifteen years and it is really sad to watch all these malls, stores, bars and restaurants going bankrupt for a fake flu that was only designed so that the Devil can jab us with the Mark of the Beast and forever own us. Not on my watch.
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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