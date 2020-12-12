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THE WAYS OF THINKING TO USE AROUND YOURSELF
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14 views • December 12, 2020
If you watch my last video of waking up on the truth, this video is shows how to think to use what real to the creativity of ways that will help you to survive in real life, but i explain the basics to understand the values of doing. There 5 steps that I explain in the video to improve the mindset so you think differently. If you too brainwash and has problems, these are keys to fix the things that put in the head if you have trouble understanding on my last video what I said and reason to show let me to extend the same knowleges but a different brain mind processing. There more to explain in the video even through i talk bit too fast.
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