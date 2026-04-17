Date: Apr. 17, 2026. Lesson 75-2026. Title: One Thing Thou Lackest: The Cost of Following Christ

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to Mark 10:17–22, where a rich young ruler approaches Jesus seeking eternal life—but leaves sorrowful when confronted with the one thing he lacks. Though outwardly obedient, his heart remained bound to his possessions. Jesus exposes the deeper issue: true discipleship requires surrender, not just compliance. In today’s study, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the difference between external righteousness and inward allegiance, the danger of competing treasures, and the call to follow Christ without reservation—even when it costs everything.

Lesson 75-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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