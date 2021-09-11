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Harry Vox - 911 - What Really Happened - LIVESTREAM 8am est - 360p
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84 views • September 11, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Stays for 72h n the following link: https://dlive.tv/p/dlive-yblmoopkkg+mW59WtInR.
"I was awaken by friends calling me to tell me that the WTC was on fire. Being only a few thousand feet from the towers I walked out of my door and watched in horror as the events unfolded and the entire world was changed by a shadowy group of murderous operatives that we later ascribed the term - the deep state. 8am I go live to tell you what happened."
Stays for 72h n the following link: https://dlive.tv/p/dlive-yblmoopkkg+mW59WtInR.
"I was awaken by friends calling me to tell me that the WTC was on fire. Being only a few thousand feet from the towers I walked out of my door and watched in horror as the events unfolded and the entire world was changed by a shadowy group of murderous operatives that we later ascribed the term - the deep state. 8am I go live to tell you what happened."
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