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FULL SHOW: Alex Jones Responds To Murder Of Due Process In Sandy Hook Trial
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160 views • July 27, 2022

A big day for Free Speech, Justice, Alex Jones and Infowars as Alex is in court for the long awaited Sandy Hook trial. Alex joins Owen Shroyer in the studio to respond to and break down the day's trial developments. In the news, leftist teachers and doctors continue to promote the genital mutilation of children and the sexual grooming of them in the classroom. Ghislaine Maxwell gets transferred to a very posh prison for her crimes. A man is immediately released from jail in New York City after violently attacking multiple police officers. Whoopi Goldberg makes perhaps the most disgusting comments in television history.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy