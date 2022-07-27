MONDAY FULL SHOW 7/25/22 – Alex Jones In Court Fighting For The Future of Free Speech in America as Globalists Unleash Next Phase of The Great Reset

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Today’s broadcast is LOADED with breaking news and special guests the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes reveals exclusive news in-studio about the legal battle of the century and will be followed by journalist Savanah Hernandez explaining what everyday Americans need to know about our southern border and inner cities! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world! SPREAD THIS LINK!