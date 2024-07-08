BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian FPV Suicide Drones Set Ukrainian Abrams Tank Ablaze
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9980 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
202 views • 10 months ago

The Russian military has destroyed yet another American-made M1A1 SA Abrams main battle tank of Kiev forces in the Donetsk direction.

The tank was attacked with FPV suicide drones near the settlement Evgenovka to the northwest of the city of Avdeevka. Video footage of that attack that surfaced online on July 7 showed multiple drones impacting the tank, with the last one igniting the ammunition stored in the rear of its turret.

Ukraine received 31 Abrams from the United States over the past year. Russian media sources claim that to half of these tanks have already been destroyed or damaged. All the losses were near Avdeevka.

The tank targeted near Evgenovka was upgraded with a cage armor and explosive reactive armor blocks. Still, Russian FPV suicide drones managed to kill it.

Ukraine withdrew all Abrams tanks from the front earlier this year as the result of the excessive use of drones by the Russian military, which made it too difficult for the tanks to operate without detection or coming under attack, according to The Associated Press. However, the advance of the Russian military near Avdeevka forced Kiev forces to redeploy the tanks.

A recent report by CNN acknowledged that the tank performed poorly in Ukraine and revealed that Kiev forces have been struggling just to keep their remaining Abrams operational.

Source @South Front


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
south frontrussian fpv suicide dronesukrainian abrams tank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy