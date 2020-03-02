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XENTRIX - THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
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26 views • March 02, 2020
The second and last video i made inspired by the fantastic movie WIND RIVER!SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL ABORIGINAL WOMEN AND GIRLS IN CANADA AND USA VICTIMS OF SEX TRAFFIC MOTHERFUCKERS AND ANY KIND OF VIOLENCE!
Stand tall and bow to no one
Each time you fail you learn
Another battle has been lost
Just watch the bastards burn
Welcome this shallow victory
Observe each grain of sand
Know the next time you raise your head
You'll die on my command
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE
DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''
YOU PAY!!!
Live for a fleeting moment
your past is almost here
Your justice,peace to be undone
The future's very clear
Each pulse ,a passing moment
to which the point you've made
Now the next time you raise your head
A heavy price you pay
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE
DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''
YOU PAY!!!
Balance for peace a balance of power
Question of faith-devide and devour
Callin for peace- a call to empower
Callin for grace -diminish the hour
The payback's in kind
Refuge denied
YOU BRING A STORM OF HATRED
WITH EVERY LIFE YOU END
DELUDED BY WHAT YOU BELEIVE
NO HOPE FOR YOU MY FREIND!
YOU LIVE A FOOTPRINT ON THIS EARTH
ONE SIGN THAT YOU WERE HERE
YOU ARE JUST A POINTLESSS PIECE OF SHIT
THAT NEEDS TO DISAPPEAR!
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE
DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''
YOU PAY!!!
Stand tall and bow to no one
Each time you fail you learn
Another battle has been lost
Just watch the bastards burn
Welcome this shallow victory
Observe each grain of sand
Know the next time you raise your head
You'll die on my command
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE
DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''
YOU PAY!!!
Live for a fleeting moment
your past is almost here
Your justice,peace to be undone
The future's very clear
Each pulse ,a passing moment
to which the point you've made
Now the next time you raise your head
A heavy price you pay
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE
DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''
YOU PAY!!!
Balance for peace a balance of power
Question of faith-devide and devour
Callin for peace- a call to empower
Callin for grace -diminish the hour
The payback's in kind
Refuge denied
YOU BRING A STORM OF HATRED
WITH EVERY LIFE YOU END
DELUDED BY WHAT YOU BELEIVE
NO HOPE FOR YOU MY FREIND!
YOU LIVE A FOOTPRINT ON THIS EARTH
ONE SIGN THAT YOU WERE HERE
YOU ARE JUST A POINTLESSS PIECE OF SHIT
THAT NEEDS TO DISAPPEAR!
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY
THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES
REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE
DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''
YOU PAY!!!
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