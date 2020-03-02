XENTRIX - THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES

The second and last video i made inspired by the fantastic movie WIND RIVER!SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL ABORIGINAL WOMEN AND GIRLS IN CANADA AND USA VICTIMS OF SEX TRAFFIC MOTHERFUCKERS AND ANY KIND OF VIOLENCE!

Stand tall and bow to no one

Each time you fail you learn

Another battle has been lost

Just watch the bastards burn

Welcome this shallow victory

Observe each grain of sand

Know the next time you raise your head

You'll die on my command



THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES

IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY

IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY

THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES

REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE

DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''

YOU PAY!!!



Live for a fleeting moment

your past is almost here

Your justice,peace to be undone

The future's very clear

Each pulse ,a passing moment

to which the point you've made

Now the next time you raise your head

A heavy price you pay



THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES

IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY

IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY

THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES

REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE

DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''

YOU PAY!!!



Balance for peace a balance of power

Question of faith-devide and devour

Callin for peace- a call to empower

Callin for grace -diminish the hour

The payback's in kind

Refuge denied



YOU BRING A STORM OF HATRED

WITH EVERY LIFE YOU END

DELUDED BY WHAT YOU BELEIVE

NO HOPE FOR YOU MY FREIND!

YOU LIVE A FOOTPRINT ON THIS EARTH

ONE SIGN THAT YOU WERE HERE

YOU ARE JUST A POINTLESSS PIECE OF SHIT

THAT NEEDS TO DISAPPEAR!

THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES

IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY

IT HAS TO BE THIS WAY

THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES

REDEMPTION IS NO RECOMPENSE

DELIVERANCE IS ''DO YOU LIVE OR DIE''

YOU PAY!!!