© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour March 24, Quarantine Quo Warranto = by what authority?
Follow
0
Share
Report
19 views • March 25, 2020
This is a Coup d'etat under martial law. Watch and heed.
Time to stand up - or stay bent over. Know your rights, that are God given - and protected the Constitution/Bill of Rights, the highest law in the land. No Order is superior or valid - but is an act of Sedition or Treason by 'our' public servants turned into corporate jackals. .
Time to stand up - or stay bent over. Know your rights, that are God given - and protected the Constitution/Bill of Rights, the highest law in the land. No Order is superior or valid - but is an act of Sedition or Treason by 'our' public servants turned into corporate jackals. .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.