Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 28, 2023

Episode 2117 - Why are there No shortages at Tesla? Target closes more stores. Lord of War discussed. Trumps makes another pro life gaff. The UN is a satanic organization. What is black goo? What is an Alpha male. Have the churches been totally compromised? Why do ghettos destroy their own infrastructure? Plus much more. High energy must listen show!
