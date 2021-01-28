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DOJ Indicts Conservative Meme Maker In Draconian Tyranny on Free Speech 1/27/2021
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120 views • January 28, 2021
In 2016 Meme maker, Ricky Vaughn, created a meme using Hillary Clinton's campaign phone number saying "Text this number to vote". The Department of Justice is going after him charging him with "election interference stemming from voter disinformation campaign" and is a criminal against the State. Government Terrorist FBI thugs Gangsters Kidnap Innocent.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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