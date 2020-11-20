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HIV & AIDS - The Suppressed Truth from the Top Experts
critical thinker
critical thinker
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133 views • November 20, 2020
The story about a “heretic” scientist named Dr. Peter Duesberg, Duesberg is a prominent retro-virologist from the University of California at Berkeley, which was a great setting for an antiestablishment fracas to germinate. Quirks and quacks are always common with any high-profile story like the “AIDS epidemic,” but Dr. Duesberg was different. He had been a pioneer and cornerstone in the field of virus biology and the first scientist to map the genetic structure of retroviruses like HIV. During his research, he discovered oncogenes (genes that cause cancer), a find that is proving to be one of the greatest medical breakthroughs in understanding cancer.
Yet, despite a brilliant career of scientific research and government grants, Dr. Duesberg risked everything when he stood up against the gods of science and public opinion and boldly stated, “HIV is NOT the cause of AIDS!”

Source:
http://www.hiv-aids-factorfraud.com/producer.htm
Keywords
cancerbig pharmaimmune systemmerckdeceptionaidshivvirusherpesepstein barrglaxoaztrobert gallola roche
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