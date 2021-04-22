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Trish Regan: Shameful Pelosi does it again
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40 views • April 22, 2021
Political commentator and business analyst Trish Regan reacts to the rhetoric coming from certain lawmakers in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict, and how many events are exploited by Democrats for political gain and never used to enact real change. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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