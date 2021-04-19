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New sun-driven cooling period of Earth ‘not far off’
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312 views • April 19, 2021
Sky News Australia - 19 Jun 2019
Nearly two years old but still worth the watch. Like to video then please share the link.
Nils-Axel Morner, a former head of the Paleo-Geophysics and Geodynamics Department in Stockholm, says a new solar-driven cooling period for the Earth is ‘not far off’.
Nearly two years old but still worth the watch. Like to video then please share the link.
Nils-Axel Morner, a former head of the Paleo-Geophysics and Geodynamics Department in Stockholm, says a new solar-driven cooling period for the Earth is ‘not far off’.
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