The U.S. Job Market Maintains Its Strong Pace Even in a Potential Recession With Soaring Inflation

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https://gnews.org/post/pquxb738
07/08/2022 Maria Bartiromo: A newly released report shows the jobs market is continuing to be a tight place with 372,000 jobs. You would think that higher inflation, higher costs for everything would be pushing people back into the workforce and looking for a job, but the participation rate is pretty much the same for several months now. The jobs picture has not changed all that much even in the face of 40 year high inflation and gas prices where they are