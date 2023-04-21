World Bank whistleblower exposes The secret second constitution of USA & Federal Reserve

Karen Hudes worked as a lawyer at the World Bank. The true reason Lincoln was assassinated by Jesuits. (He issued the US currency by bypassing the FED)
Americans are not really U.S. citizens, but properties of the Federal Reserve.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.