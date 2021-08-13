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They have a plan oh right that's to exterminate you wake up
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218 views • August 13, 2021
🚨 DEPOPULATION AGENDA 🚨
"Actually there is only one problem, We are nice, but we are too many;
Why don't we make a plan to reduce world population to 4.5 billion people? …If you and me disappear, this planet will flourish!"
- Sadhguru
Join
"Actually there is only one problem, We are nice, but we are too many;
Why don't we make a plan to reduce world population to 4.5 billion people? …If you and me disappear, this planet will flourish!"
- Sadhguru
Join
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