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Parler Sues Amazon; Twitter Shares Drop after Banning Trump; UK Warns About Crypto | NTD Business
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0 view • January 12, 2021
0:00 NTD Business News- 1/11/2021
1:06 Twitter Shares Plummet After Banning Trump
1:45 Parler Sues Amazon, Asks to Get Reinstated
2:26 Amazon, Apple, And Google Take Down Parler
4:08 Rep. Nunes Calls For Racketeering Probe
5:31 Firms Stop Donating to Biden Challengers
6:13 Trump Won't Leave The Public Stage: Gaetz
7:00 House Dems Begin 2nd Push To Impeach Trump
7:30 USTR Urges Biden to Keep China Tariffs
9:19 US Bank Quarterly Profits Expected to Fall
10:25 British Watchdog Warns about Crypto
13:40 Amazon, Walmart Say Skip The Returns
14:40 Crocs See Best Sales Ever with Pandemic
15:18 Consumer Electronics Show Goes Digital
18:51 Ben And Jerry's Launches Dog Treat Line
19:54 Used Kitchen Equipment Piles Up in Japan
21:25 Start-Up Hopes to Revolutionize Meetings
1:06 Twitter Shares Plummet After Banning Trump
1:45 Parler Sues Amazon, Asks to Get Reinstated
2:26 Amazon, Apple, And Google Take Down Parler
4:08 Rep. Nunes Calls For Racketeering Probe
5:31 Firms Stop Donating to Biden Challengers
6:13 Trump Won't Leave The Public Stage: Gaetz
7:00 House Dems Begin 2nd Push To Impeach Trump
7:30 USTR Urges Biden to Keep China Tariffs
9:19 US Bank Quarterly Profits Expected to Fall
10:25 British Watchdog Warns about Crypto
13:40 Amazon, Walmart Say Skip The Returns
14:40 Crocs See Best Sales Ever with Pandemic
15:18 Consumer Electronics Show Goes Digital
18:51 Ben And Jerry's Launches Dog Treat Line
19:54 Used Kitchen Equipment Piles Up in Japan
21:25 Start-Up Hopes to Revolutionize Meetings
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