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NOW WE KNOW WHY THE COMPROMISED SUPREME COURT REFUSED THE KBR BURN PIT CASE - PEDOPHILE JUSTICE ROBERTS AND THE SUPREME COURT ARE COMPROMISED
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1883 views • January 19, 2021
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BURN PIT VICTIMS RECEIVED THIS LETTER FROM OUR LAWYERS THAT THE SUPREME COURT [ READ: JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS ] REFUSED TO HEAR THE CASE REGARDING THOSE OF US WHO WERE EXPOSED TO THE KBR BURN PITS IN IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN.
JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS IS COMPROMISES AND HAS BEEN TO JEFFERY EPSTEIN s ISLAND; AND THE EVIDENCE THAT THEY HAVE ON ROBERTS HAS BEEN USED TO MAKE HIM INEFFECTIVE AND CORRUPTED............................ ALONG WITH THE REST OF THE SUPREME COURT.
Jurisdiction
According to the Constitution (Art. III, §2): "The judicial Power shall extend to all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution, the Laws of the United States, and Treaties made, or which shall be made, under their Authority;-to all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls;-to all Cases of admiralty and maritime Jurisdiction;-to Controversies to which the United States shall be a Party;-to Controversies between two or more States;-between a State and Citizens of another State;-between Citizens of different States;-between Citizens of the same State claiming Lands under Grants of different States, and between a State, or the Citizens thereof, and foreign States, Citizens or Subjects.
"EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW"-These words, written above the main entrance to the Supreme Court Building, express the ultimate responsibility of the Supreme Court of the United States. The Court is the highest tribunal in the Nation for all cases and controversies arising under the Constitution or the laws of the United States. As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the American people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution.
( https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/courtatwork.aspx ) THE SUPREME COURT HAS FAILED TO HEAR THE BURN PIT CASE BECAUSE JOHN ROBERTS IS COMPROMISED; THE SUPREME COURT FAILED TO HEAR THE LAST 20 2nd AMENDMENT CASES; AND THEN THIS COURT FAILED TO HEAR THE ELECTION FRAUD OF THE CENTURY AND HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. THE SUPREME COURT HAS FAILED. IN THIS COMING REVOLUTION - THIS SUPREME COURT WILL BE ABOLISHED AND A NEW ONE; THAT IS NOT COMPROMISED CHOSEN.
Today, the U. S. Supreme Court denied certiorari review of our appeal in the Burn Pit Litigation. This means, regrettably, that we have now reached the end of the road in terms of being able to hold KBR accountable in a court of law for the harms they caused.
As deeply disappointed as we are in this result, our focus remains on you - the brave men and women who have been harmed by exposure to burn pits. At this time, the exclusive remedy for those who have been injured remains through the Veterans Administration for veterans injured through their service and through the Defense Base Act for contractor personnel. We encourage each of you to pursue all remedies that may be available through the VA or through DBA claims. While we do not practice in those areas of law, your local state bar association is one resource you can use to find lawyers who can assist on those types of claims.
After more than a decade of litigating on your behalf, we have been honored to represent each and every one of you. While the district court's decision stands, this litigation has succeeded in bringing attention to the dangers of burn pits and the issues presented in shielding contractors from accountability for their work. We are heartened to have seen the work of many of you in continuing to press for changes and to press for a legislative solution that compensates those who have been lost, that treats those who are currently suffering, that provides screening for the hundreds of thousands who have been exposed, and that demands safer alternatives be used in the future.
Don't give up the fight. As much as we as lawyers strive to do justice through the courts, sometimes justice does not come as swiftly or directly as it should. This is one such occasion. While we are saddened that our role in the process has come to an end, we continue to believe your cause is just and that you should continue to fight. While we may have lost in the court of law, we believe that the next chapter of this story will be told by you. Many times in our country's history, the concerted efforts of extraordinary people have brought about justice outside the courts.
It is our sincere desire and hope that the court of public opinion will one day bring about the remedies that the courts proved unable to bring.
Your Burn Pit Litigation Team
JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS IS COMPROMISES AND HAS BEEN TO JEFFERY EPSTEIN s ISLAND; AND THE EVIDENCE THAT THEY HAVE ON ROBERTS HAS BEEN USED TO MAKE HIM INEFFECTIVE AND CORRUPTED............................ ALONG WITH THE REST OF THE SUPREME COURT.
Jurisdiction
According to the Constitution (Art. III, §2): "The judicial Power shall extend to all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution, the Laws of the United States, and Treaties made, or which shall be made, under their Authority;-to all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls;-to all Cases of admiralty and maritime Jurisdiction;-to Controversies to which the United States shall be a Party;-to Controversies between two or more States;-between a State and Citizens of another State;-between Citizens of different States;-between Citizens of the same State claiming Lands under Grants of different States, and between a State, or the Citizens thereof, and foreign States, Citizens or Subjects.
"EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER LAW"-These words, written above the main entrance to the Supreme Court Building, express the ultimate responsibility of the Supreme Court of the United States. The Court is the highest tribunal in the Nation for all cases and controversies arising under the Constitution or the laws of the United States. As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the American people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution.
( https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/courtatwork.aspx ) THE SUPREME COURT HAS FAILED TO HEAR THE BURN PIT CASE BECAUSE JOHN ROBERTS IS COMPROMISED; THE SUPREME COURT FAILED TO HEAR THE LAST 20 2nd AMENDMENT CASES; AND THEN THIS COURT FAILED TO HEAR THE ELECTION FRAUD OF THE CENTURY AND HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES. THE SUPREME COURT HAS FAILED. IN THIS COMING REVOLUTION - THIS SUPREME COURT WILL BE ABOLISHED AND A NEW ONE; THAT IS NOT COMPROMISED CHOSEN.
Today, the U. S. Supreme Court denied certiorari review of our appeal in the Burn Pit Litigation. This means, regrettably, that we have now reached the end of the road in terms of being able to hold KBR accountable in a court of law for the harms they caused.
As deeply disappointed as we are in this result, our focus remains on you - the brave men and women who have been harmed by exposure to burn pits. At this time, the exclusive remedy for those who have been injured remains through the Veterans Administration for veterans injured through their service and through the Defense Base Act for contractor personnel. We encourage each of you to pursue all remedies that may be available through the VA or through DBA claims. While we do not practice in those areas of law, your local state bar association is one resource you can use to find lawyers who can assist on those types of claims.
After more than a decade of litigating on your behalf, we have been honored to represent each and every one of you. While the district court's decision stands, this litigation has succeeded in bringing attention to the dangers of burn pits and the issues presented in shielding contractors from accountability for their work. We are heartened to have seen the work of many of you in continuing to press for changes and to press for a legislative solution that compensates those who have been lost, that treats those who are currently suffering, that provides screening for the hundreds of thousands who have been exposed, and that demands safer alternatives be used in the future.
Don't give up the fight. As much as we as lawyers strive to do justice through the courts, sometimes justice does not come as swiftly or directly as it should. This is one such occasion. While we are saddened that our role in the process has come to an end, we continue to believe your cause is just and that you should continue to fight. While we may have lost in the court of law, we believe that the next chapter of this story will be told by you. Many times in our country's history, the concerted efforts of extraordinary people have brought about justice outside the courts.
It is our sincere desire and hope that the court of public opinion will one day bring about the remedies that the courts proved unable to bring.
Your Burn Pit Litigation Team
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