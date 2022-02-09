Heath[er] McDonald: Fall vs. Takedown?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’m not wishing injury on this individual or celebrating it, but I have questions.
Do you see a fall or takedown?
CGI or real person?
If real, how will it be diagnosed: [from] or [with] COVID?
Will the hospital then use a ventilator and remdesivir — to try to expedite death and collect its incentive payments?
Likewise do you see a Heather or Heath?
Perhaps s/he didn’t make that choice (many baphomets’ handlers made it for them at an early age).
I’m no expert on the matter, but last I checked MTFs don’t menstruate.
So that was a lie; and not funny considering the jab injuries that people are suffering.
Since we’re violating everyone’s medical freedoms and mindf*cking them about it, should we also know if his/her vax claims were truthful?
Yes, really.