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Heath[er] McDonald: Fall vs. Takedown?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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423 views • February 09, 2022

I’m not wishing injury on this individual or celebrating it, but I have questions.

Do you see a fall or takedown?

CGI or real person?

If real, how will it be diagnosed: [from] or [with] COVID?

Will the hospital then use a ventilator and remdesivir — to try to expedite death and collect its incentive payments?

Likewise do you see a Heather or Heath?

Perhaps s/he didn’t make that choice (many baphomets’ handlers made it for them at an early age).

I’m no expert on the matter, but last I checked MTFs don’t menstruate.

So that was a lie; and not funny considering the jab injuries that people are suffering.

Since we’re violating everyone’s medical freedoms and mindf*cking them about it, should we also know if his/her vax claims were truthful?

Yes, really.

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collapsevaccine injurytransgenderadverse eventcomedianmale to femaleheather mcdonaldskull fracturebiological male
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