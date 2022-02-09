Heath[er] McDonald: Fall vs. Takedown?

I’m not wishing injury on this individual or celebrating it, but I have questions.

Do you see a fall or takedown?

CGI or real person?

If real, how will it be diagnosed: [from] or [with] COVID?

Will the hospital then use a ventilator and remdesivir — to try to expedite death and collect its incentive payments?

Likewise do you see a Heather or Heath?

Perhaps s/he didn’t make that choice (many baphomets’ handlers made it for them at an early age).

I’m no expert on the matter, but last I checked MTFs don’t menstruate.

So that was a lie; and not funny considering the jab injuries that people are suffering.

Since we’re violating everyone’s medical freedoms and mindf*cking them about it, should we also know if his/her vax claims were truthful?

Yes, really.