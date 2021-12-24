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12/22/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP dominates the international media and has arranged 5 media outlets to interview Peng Shuai; how the CCP wields the power of the whole country to cover up the truth about the Peng Shuai incident is the same as how they fabricated Ma Rui’s rape case to frame me back then