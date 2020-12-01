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BLACK HAWK - END OF THE WORLD
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18 views • December 01, 2020
MUSIC:WOLFGANG TEWES - LYRICS:UDO BETHKE
First upload 23/09/2017 in you tube.
It came without a warnin
Armies of the world united
A new dimension of war-shocked the world!
Laser bombs against - nuclear attacks!
See the lightnin
hear the thunder
Humans are cryin-feel the Earth is dyin
This the end of the world
You can feel the fear!
Feel the end of the world
DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE!
Heaven is bleedin
Flames raging up to the sky!
No gods no religion - can help us now
We have no chance - no chance to survive
See the lightnin
hear the thunder
Humans are cryin-feel the Earth is dyin
This the end of the world
You can feel the fear!
Feel the end of the world
DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE!
This the end of the world
You can feel the fear!
Feel the end of the world
DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE ARE HERE ARE HERE..................................
I do not own any of the images and scenes shown above in this small music video!
First upload 23/09/2017 in you tube.
It came without a warnin
Armies of the world united
A new dimension of war-shocked the world!
Laser bombs against - nuclear attacks!
See the lightnin
hear the thunder
Humans are cryin-feel the Earth is dyin
This the end of the world
You can feel the fear!
Feel the end of the world
DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE!
Heaven is bleedin
Flames raging up to the sky!
No gods no religion - can help us now
We have no chance - no chance to survive
See the lightnin
hear the thunder
Humans are cryin-feel the Earth is dyin
This the end of the world
You can feel the fear!
Feel the end of the world
DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE!
This the end of the world
You can feel the fear!
Feel the end of the world
DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE ARE HERE ARE HERE..................................
I do not own any of the images and scenes shown above in this small music video!
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