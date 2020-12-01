BLACK HAWK - END OF THE WORLD

MUSIC:WOLFGANG TEWES - LYRICS:UDO BETHKE

First upload 23/09/2017 in you tube.



It came without a warnin

Armies of the world united

A new dimension of war-shocked the world!

Laser bombs against - nuclear attacks!



See the lightnin

hear the thunder

Humans are cryin-feel the Earth is dyin



This the end of the world

You can feel the fear!

Feel the end of the world

DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE!



Heaven is bleedin

Flames raging up to the sky!

No gods no religion - can help us now

We have no chance - no chance to survive



See the lightnin

hear the thunder

Humans are cryin-feel the Earth is dyin



This the end of the world

You can feel the fear!

Feel the end of the world

DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE!



This the end of the world

You can feel the fear!

Feel the end of the world

DARK ENEMIES ARE HERE ARE HERE ARE HERE..................................



I do not own any of the images and scenes shown above in this small music video!