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THE TRUE DANGERS OF MRNA (THE "LIPID NANOPARTICLES" TO BE SPECIFIC) IN THE VACCINE - MUST SEE!!!
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189 views • June 02, 2022
THE TRUE DANGERS OF MRNA (THE "LIPID NANOPARTICLES" TO BE SPECIFIC) IN THE VACCINE - MUST SEE!!!
THIS INFORMATION IS THE TRUTH AND EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN VACCINATED NEEDS TO HEAR IT.
VIDEO SOURCES:
1. The Epoch Times interview - Dr. Richard Urso ~ The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease After Vaccination
https://rumble.com/v15oqc7-dr.-richard-urso-the-explosion-of-cancer-and-latent-disease-from-the-vaccin.html
2. Clay Clark on Info Wars talking about how the CEO of Pfizer says they want to put mRNA tech in every vaccine. https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62952fd8da319d30b95bc068
The Ben Armstrong Show - talks about danger of the "LIPID NANOPARTICLES" ... The Epoch Times interviews Dr. Richard Urso who supplies more details on the subject.
Using a Lipid Nanoparticle platform is not controllable, you are asking for trouble, you are asking to have an uncontrolled distribution pattern. That is why Lipid Nanoparticles attack lymph nodes and organs because they travel within the body.
I've heard the Lipid Nanotechnology was developed in a University in B.C. in Canada. The clot shot would not exist or be possible without this platform. I wonder if the Canadian Government is getting kickback. Dr. David Martin has a lot of information on that.
THIS INFORMATION IS THE TRUTH AND EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN VACCINATED NEEDS TO HEAR IT.
VIDEO SOURCES:
1. The Epoch Times interview - Dr. Richard Urso ~ The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease After Vaccination
https://rumble.com/v15oqc7-dr.-richard-urso-the-explosion-of-cancer-and-latent-disease-from-the-vaccin.html
2. Clay Clark on Info Wars talking about how the CEO of Pfizer says they want to put mRNA tech in every vaccine. https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62952fd8da319d30b95bc068
The Ben Armstrong Show - talks about danger of the "LIPID NANOPARTICLES" ... The Epoch Times interviews Dr. Richard Urso who supplies more details on the subject.
Using a Lipid Nanoparticle platform is not controllable, you are asking for trouble, you are asking to have an uncontrolled distribution pattern. That is why Lipid Nanoparticles attack lymph nodes and organs because they travel within the body.
I've heard the Lipid Nanotechnology was developed in a University in B.C. in Canada. The clot shot would not exist or be possible without this platform. I wonder if the Canadian Government is getting kickback. Dr. David Martin has a lot of information on that.
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