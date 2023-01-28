During the assault on Ukrainian positions in the area of Vuhledar, soldiers of the 40th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet captured a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

Heavy fighting is underway near Vuhedar, (Ugledar) right now, Russian forces have already occupied the eastern and southeastern parts of the outskirts of the city, Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the assault on Ugledar is complicated by a large industrial zone.











