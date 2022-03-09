X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [DS]/[CB] Are Trapped In The Green New Deal, Watch Europe

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The [DS]/[CB] Are Trapped In The Green New Deal, Watch Europe
The Biden admin and the puppet masters are pushing their agenda. The patriots were counting on this, everything has been accelerated, which means they never expected to move into the green new deal this quickly. The fiat system began in with the fuel crisis and will end with a fuel crisis, watch Europe.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^