Democrat PRO-abortion activist says "Abortion... is an act of love"

"Testifying before the senate committee - a democrat pro-ABORTION activist PROCLAIMS: "Abortion is normal, it is an act of love..." ALL those who share in HER "DISTORTED world VIEW"?... are GIVING 'the CREATOR'... the GREEN LIGHT... to ABORT them... because "it IS an act of LOVE!"... according to 'THEM'... and "PERFECTLY normal!" (- from Our July 15, 2022 Blog)

Wisdom will prove to EVERYONE that "abortion is an act of HATE", as He ABORTS the human race. Because what MAN calls "love", IS hatred. Perhaps you need to watch the video again, to understand.



