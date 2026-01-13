BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

End. The. Fed.
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
962 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 20 hours ago

Holy Sh*t — He Can’t Be Serious!

* A major confrontation is unfolding between the Trump Administration and Federal Reserve.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare statement this weekend in response to subpoenas and threats of criminal charges from the DOJ.

* This is tied to his testimony before Congress last year about a multi-billion $ renovation of Fed buildings in Washington DC.


Redacted News (12 January 2026)

https://rumble.com/v74925s-holy-sht-he-cant-be-serious.html

https://youtu.be/b0dzvVou-hA

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservedonald trumpdojbankstersjerome powellthe fedusuryinflationend the fedcentral bankcurrency warbanking carteldollar devaluationclayton morrisnatali morriscurrency warslegalized counterfeitingdollar debasement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Laura Harris
House Committee Report alleges mismanagement of $100 million wildfire relief fund

House Committee Report alleges mismanagement of $100 million wildfire relief fund

Zoey Sky
Bessent: Trump&#8217;s tariffs generate record revenue, could hit $1 trillion annually

Bessent: Trump’s tariffs generate record revenue, could hit $1 trillion annually

Belle Carter
U.S. online holiday shopping hits record $257.8 billion in 2025, Adobe says

U.S. online holiday shopping hits record $257.8 billion in 2025, Adobe says

Laura Harris
Back to normal: Used car prices expected to rise at historically stable pace in 2026

Back to normal: Used car prices expected to rise at historically stable pace in 2026

Laura Harris
The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy