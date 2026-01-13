End. The. Fed.

Holy Sh*t — He Can’t Be Serious!

* A major confrontation is unfolding between the Trump Administration and Federal Reserve.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare statement this weekend in response to subpoenas and threats of criminal charges from the DOJ.

* This is tied to his testimony before Congress last year about a multi-billion $ renovation of Fed buildings in Washington DC.





Redacted News (12 January 2026)

https://rumble.com/v74925s-holy-sht-he-cant-be-serious.html

https://youtu.be/b0dzvVou-hA