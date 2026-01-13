End. The. Fed.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holy Sh*t — He Can’t Be Serious!
* A major confrontation is unfolding between the Trump Administration and Federal Reserve.
* Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare statement this weekend in response to subpoenas and threats of criminal charges from the DOJ.
* This is tied to his testimony before Congress last year about a multi-billion $ renovation of Fed buildings in Washington DC.
Redacted News (12 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v74925s-holy-sht-he-cant-be-serious.html