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[Bidan] Tanks The Wrong Economy
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120 views • April 12, 2022
Blame Putin’s Price Hike?
* Joe claims he has destroyed the Russian economy.
* That’s not true; the ruble is as strong as it was before Russia invaded Ukraine.
* Who is getting hurt? We are.
* Their economy is based on commodities, not finance (i.e. debt) like ours.
* The economic situation in America is deteriorating fast.
* How much dumb propaganda do they think we’re going to believe?
* Our central bank has made the dollar nearly worthless.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 April 2022
* Joe claims he has destroyed the Russian economy.
* That’s not true; the ruble is as strong as it was before Russia invaded Ukraine.
* Who is getting hurt? We are.
* Their economy is based on commodities, not finance (i.e. debt) like ours.
* The economic situation in America is deteriorating fast.
* How much dumb propaganda do they think we’re going to believe?
* Our central bank has made the dollar nearly worthless.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 April 2022
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